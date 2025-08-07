Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rolls-Royce plans MRO facility in India for AIFs AE2100 engine support

Rolls-Royce plans MRO facility in India for AIFs AE2100 engine support

As the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect, Rolls-Royce said it plans to accelerate its aerospace and defence engagement with India

defence, air force

Singh further said Rolls-Royce sees India not just as a growth market, but as a strategic partner for co-development, innovation and capability-building. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Aerospace major Rolls-Royce on Thursday said it is exploring potential opportunities for setting up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capability in India for the AE2100 engine operated by the Indian Air Force to support and sustain the fleet, aligned with the India-UK free trade pact.

"Among its areas of focus is the exploration of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capability in India for the AE2100 engine, to support and sustain the fleet," the company said in a statement.

 

Sharing the company's plans, Rolls-Royce Senior Vice President - Defence (India and South-East Asia), Abhishek Singh said with its strong legacy in India, the firm is looking forward to strengthening its in-country capabilities alongside the strong framework for bilateral collaboration set out by the CETA and the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap.

"We are exploring potential opportunities to set up an MRO for the AE2100 engine operated by the Indian Air Force, and to further scale the partnership for assembly and testing for the multi-role transport aircraft (MTA) programme," he added.

Singh further said Rolls-Royce sees India not just as a growth market, but as a strategic partner for co-development, innovation and capability-building.

"This next chapter, under the defence industrial roadmap, is about creating the right frameworks to deepen a partnership built on trust, talent, and technology," he added.

Rolls-Royce had recently announced its intent to double its sourcing from India over the next five years. The company is exploring expansion of its supply chain base in India across its verticals, including for complex aero engine parts, in line with India's strategic focus on greater participation in global supply chains.

The company also aims to bring more of its global technical expertise closer to the point of need, while also engaging and nurturing the local talent and supplier ecosystems, through its collaborative partnerships in India.

Welcoming the India-UK CETA, Singh said, "We see this as a launchpad for future growth with our Indian partners across both defence and civil aerospace."  Rolls-Royce has joint ventures with Hindustan Aerospace Limited (HAL) and Force Motors, as well as long-standing manufacturing partnerships with organisations like HAL, Tata, Godrej & Boyce and Bharat Forge, among others in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rolls Royce Indian Air Force engineering

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

