Will take actions to protect interest: India after Trump imposes 50% tariff

Labeling the tariff hike "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," India said it is being penalised for decisions also made by several other countries in their own national interest

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Soon after United States President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India, the Ministry of External Affairs said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard the country’s national interests.
 
“The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made our position clear. Our imports are guided by market factors and are aimed at ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the ministry said.  It further added that it is “extremely unfortunate” that the US has chosen to penalise India for decisions that are similarly being made by several other countries in their own national interest. The ministry called the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” adding that India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests.
 

