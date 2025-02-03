Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrives in India for official talks

Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrives in India for official talks

His discussions with Indian leaders will focus on improving cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and technological fields, alongside strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue

Vyacheslav Volodin

In another post, the embassy added, "Meetings of the Chairman with the Indian leadership and a visit to both houses of the Parliament of #India are planned" | Photo: X@RusEmbIndia

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, arrived in India on Monday for an official visit.

His discussions with Indian leaders will focus on improving cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and technological fields, alongside strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue between the two nations.

Sharing the pictures of his arrival on X, the Russian Embassy in India wrote, "Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official visit to #India. In #NewDelhi, issues of #RussiaIndia cooperation in economic, cultural, educational & technological spheres, as well as the development of interparliamentary dialogue will be discussed.

In another post, the embassy added, "Meetings of the Chairman with the Indian leadership and a visit to both houses of the Parliament of #India are planned."

 

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to visit India for the annual summit this year. The dates for the visit will be worked out through diplomatic channels, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing last month.

Also Read

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Moscow City in talks with India for 'group-free visa regime' travel

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India to keep buying Russian crude if available at discount: Hardeep Puri

oil tanker

US will let sanctioned Russian oil tankers offload by Feb 27: Oil Secy

crude oil, ship, vessel

Middlemen halted Russian oil offers after US sanctions: Indian refiner

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Indian refiners rush to pay for Russian oil ahead of sanctions cutoff

The last annual summit was held in Moscow, for which Prime Minister Modi travelled to Moscow. The next summit is scheduled to be held in India next year, and the dates for the same will be finalized through diplomatic channels, Jaiswal said.

President Putin has received an invitation to visit India from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the dates for his visit will be set in early 2025, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on December 2.

While addressing a briefing, Ushakov stated that Putin and PM Modi have an agreement to hold meetings once a year and it is Russia's turn this time, according to the Russian Embassy in India.

"Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn," the diplomat stated, adding, "We received Mr Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively."

Notably, this will be Putin's first visit to India since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

illegal immigrants caught at US

Indians top list of Asian illegal immigrants caught at US checkpoints

Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, DR Congo, M23, M23 rebel, Congo

Indian Embassy urges nationals in Congo to move to safer locations

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh with CP Radhakrishnan

Duke of Edinburgh, UK's Prince Edward arrives in India on 3-day visit

Security Forces, naxalism

Naxalite camp destroyed, eight killed, arms recovered in Bijapur encounter

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 16,000 tonnes of rice from India despite tensions

Topics : India Russia India-Russia ties bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon