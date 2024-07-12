Search operation launched in Jammu following reports of suspicious movement

Business Standard
A joint search operation was launched by Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas near the Chenab river in the Akhnoor border

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu district on Friday after information was received about suspicious movement in the area, officials said.
The forces are on high alert and have asked people to share any details of suspected movements in their areas.
A joint search operation was launched by Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas near the Chenab river in the Akhnoor border belt this morning after some people informed police about the suspicious movement of three persons in the area, the officials said.
 
The security forces have scanned agricultural fields, villages and adjoining scattered habitation, they said.
The operation is underway.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

