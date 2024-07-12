Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Deliveries of US F-35 jets to resume soon without complete software upgrade

The delays in delivery to the Pentagon were linked to the lingering issue on the TR-3 tech refresh

F-35 Fighter jets

Lockheed Martin, the aircraft's manufacturer, was left with F-35 jets in its inventory as a result of the delays. Image: lockheedmartin.com

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Deliveries of F-35 jets to the US military are set to resume shortly without the complete TR-3 software upgrade, the head of the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) said on Thursday.
 
The delays in delivery to the Pentagon were linked to the lingering issue on the TR-3 tech refresh, which refers to a series of software and hardware improvements to the F-35 giving the jets better displays, computer memory and processing power.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The decision to move forward without complete implementation of the TR-3 software was made in coordination with the various stakeholders, according to the JPO.
 
"We made the decision to move forward with the truncation plan for TR-3 software," said Lt. Gen. Mike Schmidt, program executive officer at the F-35 Joint Program Office.
 
Lockheed Martin, the aircraft's manufacturer, was left with F-35 jets in its inventory as a result of the delays.
 
The advanced fighter jet contributes 27 per cent of the company's sales.
 
Despite the resumption of deliveries, the Pentagon will continue to withhold some - if not all - of the final payment for each jet, a person familiar with the agreement said.
 
About $7 million of the final payment for each jet has been withheld to date, but the source did not say how much may be withheld when deliveries resumed.
 
Lockheed said the delivery of the first jets with the TR-3 update was an important milestone, but did not respond to a request for comment on the payment details.
 
During an earnings call in April, Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet had said that delivery of the first TR-3 combat training-capable aircraft was expected in the third quarter, with a full transition to combat-capable aircraft expected by 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington

'Ukrainian Prez Putin, vice-prez Trump': Biden's new gaffe is viral. WATCH

US flag, US, united states

US June budget deficit shrinks to $66 billion after calendar shifts

Eric Garcetti, Eric, Garcetti

US-India partnership unstoppable force for good, says US Envoy Garcetti

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan, US relationship would only get better: President Lai to US envoy

tax taxation

Global tax deal: Impact analysis done, govt may talk on Pillar 2 in Budget

Topics : United States F-35 fighter jet F-35 jets US defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon