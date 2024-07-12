Two soldiers lose lives while undertaking critical repair work in Ladakh

Representative Image: Earlier on July 8, five Army soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Katha district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Two soldiers lost their lives while undertaking critical repair of military equipment in Ladakh on Thursday, the Indian Army said.

The soldier, identified as Sankara Rao Gottapu, sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

"On 11 July 2024, around 1000 hr while undertaking critical repair of military equipment, Cfn Sankara Rao Gottapu sustained fatal injuries due to an accidental component burst. HAV Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, too sustained grievous injuries and was air evacuated for further treatment to Leh. However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries in the evening," Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

