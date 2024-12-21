Business Standard

Security forces in Manipur arrest 2 people, recover arms and ammunition

Violence has gripped the entire state since May now, and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control

Security forces in Manipur arrested two individuals in Churachandpur district and seized a significant cache of arms (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Security forces in Manipur arrested two individuals in Churachandpur district and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition during search operations, officials confirmed.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jangneu Haokip (33) and Lililan Haokip (42), both residents of Lamzang village in Churachandpur. The recovery included a 9mm carbine machine gun with a magazine, a pistol with a magazine, 123 live cartridges, a four-wheeler, and two mobile phones.

The operation took place on Thursday, officials said.

In a post on X, Manipur Police said, "On December 19, security forces arrested two individuals from Lamzang Village, Churachandpur District. They are identified as Jangneu Haokip (33) and Lililn Haokip (42)."

 

In a separate search operation in Churachandpur's Maukot village, security forces recovered additional weapons, including a .303 rifle with an empty magazine and a 9mm pistol (country-made) with an empty magazine.

"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During search operations, the following items were recovered:- one .303 rifle with one empty magazine, one 9mm pistol (country made) with one empty magazine from Maukot village, Churachandpur District," Manipur Police said on X.

In another search operation conducted in Imphal East district's Wakan Hill Range, security forces recovered one single-barrel gun, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, one .32 pistol with a magazine, two 9mm rounds of ammunition, four Pompi along with one trigger, and a camouflage t-shirt.

Manipur Police added,"Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During search operations, the following items were recovered:- One single barrel gun, one 9 mm Pistol with magazine, one .32 pistol with magazine, two 9 mm ammunition, four Pompi along with one trigger and one camouflage t-shirt from Wakan Hill Range, Imphal East District."

The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, last year, against the Manipur High Court's directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Violence has gripped the entire state since May now, and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

