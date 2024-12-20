Business Standard

India closely monitors developments impacting security: MEA on Pak missiles

Asserting that Pakistan developing sophisticated missile technology would give it the capability to strike targets well beyond south Asia, including in the US, a top White House official said

India on Friday said it "follows all developments" that have a bearing on its security "very closely" and New Delhi "takes action, as appropriate".

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this when asked about India's stance on Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme.

Two days ago, the US slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency -- National Development Complex (NDC) -- on charges of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme.

At his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal was asked what New Delhi's stance was on the neighbouring country's ballistic-missile programme.

"As you know that we follow all developments that have a bearing on our security and our interest very closely, and we take these things very seriously, and take action as appropriate," he told reporters.

 

Asserting that Pakistan developing sophisticated missile technology would give it the capability to strike targets well beyond south Asia, including in the US, a top White House official said on Thursday that the Asian country's actions were an emerging threat to America.

The US assesses that the NDC is responsible for Pakistan's development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles, the US State Department had said.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

