Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre reimposes protected area permit in Manipur amid security concerns

Centre reimposes protected area permit in Manipur amid security concerns

It said the Centre has reimposed the Protected Area Permit in Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram

Manipur police search operation

The government also advised the people 'to exercise caution'. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has reimposed the Protected Area Permit in Manipur in view of security concerns arising out of influx from neighbouring countries, a state government statement said.

The statement issued late on Wednesday night said, "With this reimposition, the movement of foreigners visiting Manipur will be closely monitored, and they are required to obtain the necessary Protected Area Permit (PAP) in accordance with the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

It said the Centre has reimposed the Protected Area Permit in Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram.

The statement also said that the state government has taken notice of the warning issued by an organisation which asked Chief Minister N Biren Singh not to travel to Senapati district to attend a cultural programme by passing through Kangpokpi district by road.

 

It stated "Upon investigation, it has been found that no such organization (Kuki Zo Council) exists in Manipur. The origin and authenticity of this group are highly questionable."  The statement said that police are actively looking into this matter and an FIR will be lodged to ascertain the true nature and intent behind such misleading activities.

The government also advised the people "to exercise caution and not to pay heed to statements or claims from organisations of dubious origins, which have been surfacing recently with the apparent intention of creating confusion and unrest."  It said that the state government is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state and advised citizens to remain vigilant and trust only credible sources of information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Weapons, arms, ammunitions

Security forces bust camps of two banned militant organisations in Manipur

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk denies claims of illegal use of Starlink devices in crisis-hit Manipur

Manipur violence

Security forces in Manipur recover Starlink-like device from Imphal-East

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

8 militants arrested in Manipur over killing of two migrant labourers

Illegal Poppy Cultivation

Assam Rifles destroys 354 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in 2024

Topics : Manipur Nagaland Mizoram Home Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon