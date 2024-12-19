Business Standard
Home / India News / Security forces bust camps of two banned militant organisations in Manipur

Security forces bust camps of two banned militant organisations in Manipur

A hideout of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) at Makou Pourabi in Imphal East district was busted during which one air gun, one mobile handset and one bulletproof helmet were seized

Weapons, arms, ammunitions

| Representative Image: X/@Spearcorps

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces busted camps of two banned militant organisations while conducting search operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Thursday.

A hideout of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) at Makou Pourabi in Imphal East district was busted on Wednesday during which one air gun, one mobile handset and one bulletproof helmet were seized, they said.

Another training camp of the proscribed PREPAK also at Makou Pourabi was destroyed on Wednesday during which one INSAS LMG magazine, bayonet, five wooden dummy guns, two walkie-talkie sets, and cartridges were seized.

Police also arrested nine cadres of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) during the last two days for their involvement in extortion activities.

 

On Wednesday police arrested two members of KCP (PWG) who were involved in extortion activities from Mantripukhri bazar in Imphal East district and recovered demand letters and cash receipt notes of the outfit from their possession.

Six cadres of the KCP (PWG) organization were arrested from Bijoypur Mamang Leikai and Makha Leikai in Kakching district on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police also arrested one cadre of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Tangkhul Avenue area in Imphal West district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Tripura CM Saha invites investors to tap into state's growth potential

Manipur police search operation

Rally taken out in Manipur against AFSPA, killings of women, children

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to martyrs of Assam movement

Manipur violence

Manipur violence: SC asks state for details on arson, encroachments

Manipur Violence

Net shutdown, violence, curfew affecting students in Manipur: Academics

Topics : Northeast India Northeast politics Manipur Manipur govt militants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon