Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security forces launch search operations in Poonch, Rajouri for terrorists

Security forces launch search operations in Poonch, Rajouri for terrorists

Security forces challenged the terrorists moving towards the forest, leading to a brief firing, they said

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Reinforcements were rushed and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area this morning

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down terrorists at different places in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said police and army launched a joint search operation at Mohri Shahstar in Gursai top area of Poonch district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of some terrorists.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Security forces challenged the terrorists moving towards the forest, leading to a brief firing, they said.

Reinforcements were rushed and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs, while a helicopter was also seen hovering over the forest area this morning.

 

In nearby Rajouri district, the officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kundan and adjoining villages in Shadra Sharief area following information about movement of three suspected terrorists in the early hours of Thursday.

The search operation was on when last reports were received but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, they said.

More From This Section

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau describes failed efforts at quiet diplomacy with PM Modi

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Sheikh Hasina, sets Nov deadline

Sagar Kavach

Coast Guard conducts 'Sagar Kavach' exercise along Maharashtra, Goa coast

Justin Trudeau

Police went public with diplomat's allegations to prevent violence: Trudeau

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

From resuming talks to cricket, what did Jaishankar's Pakistan visit mean?

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva visited Doda and reviewed security situation and operational preparedness in the hilly district which was rocked by several terror incidents in the recent past.

Lt Gen Sachdeva along with General Officer Commanding of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta visited Sohanda in Doda sector to review the security situation and operational preparedness, the White-Knight Corps wrote on X.

GOC appreciated the unwavering commitment and dedication of all ranks towards maintaining peace and security in the region, the army said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Satish Sharma, Minister Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference, Omar Abdullah

Cong rebel Satish Sharma who won Jammu as Independent now part of NC govt

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu-Kashmir CM; Congress opts out of govt

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

New J-K govt should first demand restoration of statehood, says Chidambaram

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

'Restoration of statehood in J-K our priority', says Farooq Abdullah

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Rajouri curfew Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon