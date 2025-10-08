Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security tightened in J&K's Rajouri after encounter with terrorists

Security tightened in J&K's Rajouri after encounter with terrorists

Following the encounter, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Rajouri after an exchange of fire between terrorists and police. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the affected area in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday night in Beeranthub area under Kandi Police Station in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Following the encounter, joint teams from the Police, Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

 

According to officials, the security forces are conducting checks on vehicles passing through the Rajouri-Kotranka Budhal road.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple points to ensure that no vehicle passes without proper checking by the security forces, they said.

Tight security arrangements are in place on all routes leading to Budhal, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-US continue dialogue to finalise bilateral trade pact by Nov: Goyal

Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president, international development, Thales

Allow 100% foreign-owned defence companies under automatic route: Thalespremium

Modi Putin

PM Modi greets Putin on birthday, reviews India-Russia partnership

India, EU, European Union, India flag

India-EU trade talks: Commerce Secretary to visit Brussels this week

United Nations Security Council

Bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide: India slams Pak at UN

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army terrorists Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon