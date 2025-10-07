Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi greets Putin on birthday, reviews India-Russia partnership

PM Modi greets Putin on birthday, reviews India-Russia partnership

The PMO said that the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the "special and privileged strategic partnership"

Modi Putin

PM said he looks forward to welcoming Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this year. | Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend birthday greetings and review India-Russia bilateral ties.
 
"PM warmly congratulated President Putin on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes for good health and success in all his endeavours," the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
 
It added that the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between New Delhi and Moscow.
 
PM Modi added that he looks forward to welcoming Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this year.
 

More From This Section

India, EU, European Union, India flag

India-EU trade talks: Commerce Secretary to visit Brussels this week

United Nations Security Council

Bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide: India slams Pak at UN

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump credits tariffs for halting India-Pak clash, touts 'peacekeeper' role

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese sorties, 7 naval vessels around territory

India ready to work with any govt in Bangladesh chosen by its people: Misri

India ready to work with any govt in Bangladesh chosen by its people: Misri

Topics : Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin India Russia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon