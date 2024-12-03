Business Standard
Galwan disrupted decades of LAC peace; next aim de-escalation: Jaishankar

While diplomatic engagement has improved relations, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasised the need for a fair settlement to normalise ties between the nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Vasudha Mukherjee
The violent Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020 disrupted peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the first time in decades, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said on Tuesday while briefing the Lok Sabha on India-China relations. While diplomatic engagement has shown signs of improving relations, Jaishankar emphasised the need for a fair settlement to normalise ties between the two nations.
 
“The House is well aware of the circumstances leading to the violent clashes in Galwan Valley. For the first time in 45 years, we witnessed fatalities at the border, along with a situation grave enough to warrant the deployment of heavy weaponry,” Jaishankar said. He credited India’s armed forces for their swift and effective counter-deployment despite logistical challenges and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
 
 
“The next priority for India would be to continue de-escalation,” he added.
 

India-China relations

Jaishankar outlined the agreements between India and China designed to maintain peace along the LAC. Since the late 1980s, the two countries have established several mechanisms, including:
  • The 1993 Peace and Tranquillity Agreement
  • The 1996 Confidence-Building Measures Agreement
  • A working mechanism for consultation and coordination in 2012
  • The 2013 understanding on border defence cooperation
  “The purpose of recalling these agreements is to underscore the extensive framework established to ensure peace and tranquillity and to highlight the severity of its disruption in 2020,” Jaishankar said.
 
He noted that the contemporary phase of India-China ties began in 1988 with a mutual understanding to resolve boundary issues through peaceful consultations. However, China’s actions in 2020 disrupted this equilibrium, leaving bilateral ties “abnormal” since then.

Unresolved border tensions

Jaishankar reiterated that China remains in illegal occupation of 38,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Aksai Chin following the 1962 conflict. Additionally, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 square kilometres of Indian territory to China in 1963.
 
Despite decades of talks, a mutual understanding of the LAC remains elusive in several areas. However, India remains committed to resolving the boundary issue through bilateral discussions, emphasising fairness and mutual acceptance.
  The minister highlighted that the amassing of Chinese troops along the LAC in April-May 2020 led to several face-offs and disruptions in patrolling activities.
 
“It is to the credit of our armed forces that despite these provocations, they responded rapidly and effectively,” he said.
     

Dec 03 2024

