Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / LeT terrorist involved in October's Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar

LeT terrorist involved in October's Gagangir attack killed in Srinagar

Bhat, a category "A" terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was wanted for his alleged involvement in the October 20 attack near a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal

Army, Jammu operation, Solider

The police said a cordon-and-search operation was underway in the upper reaches of Dachigam. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, allegedly involved in an attack near a tunnel construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Gagangir in October this year, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dachigam forest area here on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam on Monday night, the officials said.

The search operation turned into a gunfight after terrorists fired at a search party of the security forces who retaliated. In the exchange of fire on Tuesday morning, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat, was killed, the officials said.

 

Bhat, a category "A" terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was wanted for his alleged involvement in the October 20 attack near a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal in which a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed, they added.

"OP Dachigam: In the ongoing operation, one terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilian killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said a cordon-and-search operation was underway in the upper reaches of Dachigam and further details were awaited.

Dachhigam, a national park on the outskirts of Srinagar, covers an area of about 141 square kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumIndia UK, FTA

Beyond the missed deadlines, India-UK FTA talks at a tricky turning point

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor joins hands with IITs on battery, electrification research

Taj Mahal

LIVE news: Taj Mahal receives bomb threat via email, police probe underway

Premiumagriculture, farming

Natural farming in mission mode, but is it a workable alternative?

Gold

Gold prices inch higher on Fed rate optimism with US data due in December

Topics : LeT terrorist killed Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon