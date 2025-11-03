Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan reports 5 PLAN vessels, 6 PLA aircraft sorties near territory

Taiwan reports 5 PLAN vessels, 6 PLA aircraft sorties near territory

MND stated that one out of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered the country's eastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity around its territory on Saturday, with six PLA aircraft sorties and five PLAN vessels operating till 6 am (local time) today.

In a post on X, the MND stated that one out of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered the country's eastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the statement said.

 

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity around its territory, with six PLA aircraft sorties and eight PLAN vessels operating till 6 am (local time) today.

In a post on X, the MND stated that three out of the five sorties crossed the median line and entered the country's eastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Xi Jinping of severe consequences if China invades Taiwan

baldness cure, hair regrowth

Hair today, not gone tomorrow: New serum may make baldness reversible

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 9 Chinese sorties, 4 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan records 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 vessels around its territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 sorties by Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels near its territory

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that China "knows the consequences" if it attacks Taiwan, asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping understands the situation "very well."

Trump made the remarks in an interview with CBS following his meeting with Xi.

Trump said, "You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that. This never even came up yesterday as a subject. He never brought it up. People were a little surprised that he never brought it up because he understands it, and he understands it very well."

Trump declined to reveal his strategy on a potential Taiwan conflict and insisted China "understands what will happen" if it attempts any aggression.

He added, "I can't give away my secrets. I don't want to be one of these guys that tells you exactly what's going to happen if something happens. The other side knows, but I'm not somebody that tells you everything because you're asking me a question, but they understand what's going to happen."

Trump said Chinese officials avoided acting against Taiwan during his presidency claiming they knew the "consequences."

Trump further stated, "He has openly said, and his people have openly said at meetings, we would never do anything while President Trump is president because they know the consequences."

Over recent years, China has intensified its coercive tactics, conducting extensive military drills, sending warplanes near Taiwan's airspace almost daily, and heightening fears of a possible conflict in the Taiwan Strait, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

US intelligence assessments indicate that Xi Jinping has directed the Chinese military to prepare for a potential invasion by 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Carney

Canadian PM Carney cites progress with India amid US trade tensions

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Indo-Pacific must be free from coercion, stresses unity, says Rajnath

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Op Sindoor guided by strength of principles, technology, says Army chief

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath Singh stresses collective security at Asean defence conclave

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath holds talks with defence ministers of NZ, South Korea, and Vietnam

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesICC Women's World Cup Prize MoneyICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon