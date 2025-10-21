Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 2 sorties by Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 2 sorties by Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels near its territory

The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory

China Taiwan

As per the MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected the presence of two sorties by Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

In a post on X, MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of three sorties by Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

As per the MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

 

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND stated in a post on X.

The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.

Meanwhile, China's swift growth and diversification of its nuclear capabilities have led to concerns that Beijing might engage in "nuclear blackmail" or even nuclear conflict with Western countries if they intervene in a Taiwan dispute, reminiscent of the warnings from the Kremlin during its incursion into Ukraine, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).

During the military parade on September 3 in Tiananmen Square, China showcased three missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads: the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile, the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, and the DF-61 surface-to-surface intercontinental missile.

This threatening exhibition of what analysts characterise as a potential Chinese "nuclear triad", the capacity to launch nuclear weapons via air, land, and sea, has heightened alarms among democratic nations. Previously, China did not possess the capability to conduct airborne nuclear strikes, according to CNA's report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Taiwan China Chinese navy Chinese air force

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

