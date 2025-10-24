Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan records 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 vessels around its territory

On Thursday, MND detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters on Thursday morning (local time)

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND detected two PLA aircraft, four PLAN vessels and an official ship around itself (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded on Friday the presence of several Chinese aircraft and vessels around its territory.

In a post on X on Friday, it shared that 4 PLAN vessels were operating around Taiwan. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

"11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", MND wrote on X.

 

On Thursday, MND detected three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters on Thursday morning (local time).

Of the three, one sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND detected two PLA aircraft, four PLAN vessels and an official ship around itself.

The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.

Meanwhile, China's swift growth and diversification of its nuclear capabilities have led to concerns that Beijing might engage in "nuclear blackmail" or even nuclear conflict with Western countries if they intervene in a Taiwan dispute, reminiscent of the warnings from the Kremlin during its incursion into Ukraine, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).

During the military parade on September 3 in Tiananmen Square, China showcased three missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads: the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile, the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, and the DF-61 surface-to-surface intercontinental missile.

This threatening exhibition of what analysts characterise as a potential Chinese "nuclear triad", the capacity to launch nuclear weapons via air, land, and sea, has heightened alarms among democratic nations. Previously, China did not possess the capability to conduct airborne nuclear strikes, according to CNA's report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

