Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taiwan tracks 22 Chinese aircraft, 7 warships around its territory

17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ, prompting a strategic response from Taiwan's defence forces

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan flag (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan reported high military activity, tracking 22 Chinese aircraft and 7 Chinese naval vessels around its territory.
The island nation's Ministry of National Defence (MND) in a statement said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels have been detected in and around Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ, prompting a strategic response from Taiwan's defence forces.
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in a post on X said, "22 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
Earlier, on Thursday, Taiwan reported heightened military activity by China around the Taiwan Strait early Thursday, revealing that a significant number of Chinese aircraft and vessel around its territory.
The MND detected 20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels in the vicinity of Taiwan, marking a notable escalation in military activities.

More From This Section

Drone strike by Houthi rebels kills one, wounds at least 10 in Tel Aviv

In touch with 50 Indian nationals who want discharge from Russian Army: MEA

Israel's presence in occupied Palestinian territories is illegal: UN court

Goyal likely to attend Brics trade ministers' meeting in Moscow on July 26

It is an internal matter: India on violent protests in Bangladesh

Ten of the detected aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which traditionally serves as an informal boundary separating the two sides.
The incident comes amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, as China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The manoeuvres are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.
In recent months, both Taiwan and China have experienced heightened military interactions, including regular incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and increased naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait. These activities are viewed as efforts by China to assert its claims over Taiwan and challenge Taiwan's sovereignty.
The increased military activity by China has drawn concerns from international observers and partners of Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TSMC set to report a strong profit but Trump's comments pummel its stock

Taiwan reports increase in military activity by China near its borders

Asian chip stocks tumble on fear of US mulling tighter curbs on tech export

'Washington sending arms to Taiwan': China halts arms control talks with US

'Strive for self-defence': Taiwan responds to Trump's 'should pay' remark

Topics : Taiwan Taiwan Elections People’s Liberation Army Chinese governance system Chinese government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon