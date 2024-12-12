Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi, huge cache of weapons recovered

Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi, huge cache of weapons recovered

The security forces remain vigilant and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces in a joint operation unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Lapri area of Mahore, Reasi district. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces in a joint operation unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Lapri area of Mahore, Reasi district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on credible intelligence, a search operation was conducted, leading to the discovery of a hideout with a large amount of arms and ammunition including, one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, two Pistols (along with magazines), 511 AK-47 rounds, 14 Pistol rounds, four hand grenades and a backpack, added the police statement.

The seized items have been secured, and further investigations are underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms and to identify any links to terrorist activities.

 

The security forces remain vigilant and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Following the detection, security forces destroyed the explosives, they said. In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "IED recovered at Langate, Kupwara, on the Baramulla-Handwara road. Chinar Warriors and @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara."

"Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Syria, Syrian Rebels

India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after fall of Assad's regime

Providing water, power to Rohingyas our duty till they are in J&K: Farooq

Providing water, power to Rohingyas our duty till they are in J&K: Farooq

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J-K CM Omar Abdullah reaffirms support for revival of industrial sector

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Real challenge in J&K is to manage complex web of public expectations: PDP

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J&K, fratricide suspected

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack India weapons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon