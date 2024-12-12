Business Standard
UAE foreign minister arrives in New Delhi for 15th Joint Commission Meeting

EAM S Jaishanakar with AB Zayed, UAE FM

EAM S Jaishanakar with AB Zayed, UAE FM | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting.  Welcoming the UAE leader, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the visit will "further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE."

"Warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy PM & FM of UAE @ABZayed as he arrives in New Delhi for the 4th Strategic Dialogue & the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE," Jaiswal said in a post on X,

 

Notably, the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on September 1, 2022.

In the year 2022, both sides also signed an MoU to establish Cultural Council Forum to deepen the partnership.

"These are MoU between the Wildlife Institute of India and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation for the Conservation of the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican," the MEA press release stated.

Both Ministers reiterated their commitment to achieving the goal of USD 100 billion in bilateral trade in the next five years.

Both Ministers observed the possibility of linking instant payment platforms in either country, such as through the United Payment Interface (UPI) of India.

UAE Foreign Minister appreciated the contribution of the Indian community to UAE's progress and development while Jaishankar thanked him and the entire UAE leadership for taking care of the Indian community.

Both sides agreed to hold meetings of various institutional dialogues on consular issues, skills and manpower in the coming months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

