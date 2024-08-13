Trump praises Xi, Putin, Kim Jong Un in Elon Musk interview: Key remarks

In a recent interview with Elon Musk (Left), Donald Trump praised global leaders like Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un while criticising President Joe Biden, claiming his leadership could have prevented the Ukraine invasion. Image: X

Despite acknowledging their controversial methods, Trump remarked that these leaders possess a "love" for their countries, though he clarified that it is "a different form of love."

"Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong Un are at the top of their game," Trump stated. The Republican candidate for the 2024 US Presidential elections noted that while these leaders are often labeled as dictators, they have a deep love for their countries, albeit in a "different form of love."

During the interview on social media platform X, Trump also criticised US President Joe Biden, referring to him as "sleepy Joe" and attributing major geopolitical issues to his presidency. He claimed that under his administration, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, citing his strong relationship with Putin and his ability to influence the Russian leader to avoid such conflicts.

Who did Trump blame for Ukraine invasion in Musk interview?

Trump also launched a strong attack on US President Biden, blaming him for the invasion of Ukraine. Trump claimed that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Biden were not president.

Musk did not challenge Trump's statement, instead agreeing with him by saying, "You've made an excellent point."

What did Trump say about his relationship with Putin in Musk interview?

Trump also argued that his strong relationship with Russian President Putin could have prevented the conflict.

"I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me," Trump said, adding that he often spoke with Putin about Ukraine, describing it as "the apple of his (Putin's) eye."



Trump further claimed that he had warned Putin against taking action, saying, "I told him, 'Don't do it. You can't do it, Vladimir.'"





Trump claimed that he told Putin what he would do if the latter invaded Ukraine. "He (Putin) said 'no way,' and I said 'way,'" Trump added.

Known for his longstanding public sympathy for Putin, Trump recently claimed during his presidential campaign that he would end the Ukraine war within 24 hours if elected. However, he has refused to provide details of his plan.

What did Trump say about Putin and Kim Jong Un in Musk interview?

Trump went on to say that he "knows" both Putin and Kim Jong Un, describing them as "smart and vicious".

"When they see Kamala or sleepy Joe, they can't believe it," Trump added.

Why did Trump sit down for an interview with Musk?

This commentary is part of Trump’s broader strategy to highlight his foreign policy achievements and position himself as a more capable leader than Biden in managing international relations.

Trump's interview with Tesla CEO Musk faced a delay due to technical difficulties. The interview was marred by significant disruptions, which Musk attributed to a cyber attack on X. The "no limits" conversation, expected to be a major event, started over 40 minutes late, preventing many viewers from accessing the livestream.





This delay was the latest setback for Trump's campaign, which is striving to regain momentum after President Biden exited the race, leading the Democratic Party to unite behind Vice-President Kamala Harris. It also marked the second instance where Musk encountered issues while attempting to host a highly anticipated X Space with a presidential candidate.

The discussion between the former US president and the world’s richest man, who has endorsed Trump, marked Trump's return to X after nearly a year of inactivity on his account. Trump, who was banned from Twitter, was reinstated by Musk. The last time Trump had posted on the platform was in August of the previous year, when he shared his mugshot after being processed at an Atlanta jail in connection with the Georgia election subversion case.