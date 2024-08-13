Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Army commander reviews anti-terror operations in J-K's Chenab valley

Lt Gen Kumar visited the forward locations of counter-insurgency Delta force in Doda and Kishtwar and exhorted all ranks to maintain a high tempo of operations

Suchindra Kumar

He assessed the options for deployment of additional forces being inducted into the area and emphasised on synergy with Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces | Photo: X@NorthernComd_IA

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in the Chenab valley region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt Gen Kumar visited the forward locations of counter-insurgency Delta force in Doda and Kishtwar and exhorted all ranks to maintain a high tempo of operations, ensuring security and safety for ongoing and upcoming events, the Army's Northern Command posted on X.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Army shared four pictures of the General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command's interaction with the troops on the ground.
He (Lt Gen Kumar) assessed the options for deployment of additional forces being inducted into the area and emphasised on synergy with Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces, the post read.
While higher reaches of Doda district of Jammu region have witnessed over half-a-dozen encounters at different places since June 12 that left four soldiers, including a captain and three foreign terrorists dead and some security personnel injured, a brief gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place during search operations in Nownatta and Naagseni Peyaas in Kishtwar district on August 11.
Security forces are engaged in a massive search operation in the upper reaches of both the districts to track down and neutralise the terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border and managed to reach the dense forests in their effort to revive terrorism in the peaceful Jammu region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces widen search in J-K's Anantnag to flush out terrorists

Mile huwe hain: Farooq Abdullah on J-K infiltrations despite army presence

Gunfights between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kishtwar, Udhampur

Updates: Sebi says Chairperson Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time

Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra from Srinagar base camp

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon