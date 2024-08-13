Sheikh Hasina's stay won't impact India-Bangladesh ties, say officials

Bangladesh’s interim government has reassured that its relations with India will remain unaffected, even if former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stays in India for an extended period. Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain emphasised that maintaining good relations with India is a priority, regardless of the political changes in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi news agency United News reported on Monday.

In response to media queries about whether Hasina's stay in India could impact bilateral ties, Hossain dismissed such concerns as speculative.

“If someone stays in a country, why would relations with that particular country be affected? There is no reason for that,” he said, highlighting the importance of national interests in bilateral relationships.

Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigned from her position as Prime Minister and fled to India last week following widespread protests against her government, primarily over a controversial job quota system. Despite her departure, Hossain assured that the interim government remains committed to preserving and advancing the longstanding relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi.

Addressing diplomats stationed in Dhaka, including Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, Hossain called for continued international support as Bangladesh embarks on a new chapter. “We believe that all our friends and partners in the international community would continue to stand by the interim government and our people,” he said.

While Hossain acknowledged that the decision regarding Hasina’s possible return to Bangladesh falls under the jurisdiction of the law ministry, he reiterated the interim government's policy of maintaining positive relations with all countries, including India and China.

The future handling of Hasina’s situation remains uncertain, with the interim government not ruling out potential efforts to seek her deportation. This uncertainty poses a diplomatic challenge for India, which must balance its ties with Hasina and the need to rebuild relations with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Khaleda Zia.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a spokesperson for the BNP, criticised India’s provision of temporary refuge to Hasina, describing her as “the most wanted person in Bangladesh” for various alleged crimes. Despite these accusations, Indian officials, including Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, have maintained that Hasina’s plans are her own to decide.

In a meeting with foreign diplomats, Hossain assured that the interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, would not tolerate violence against any religious or ethnic group. This assurance comes amid India’s demands for the safety of minority communities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Home Adviser, Sakhawat Hossain, suggested the potential for a three-day Durga Puja holiday as part of the interim government’s outreach to the Hindu minority. Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, who attended the meeting, reiterated that political change in Bangladesh is an internal matter, reaffirming China’s policy of non-interference in other nations' affairs.