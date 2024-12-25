Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 03:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UN Secretary General honours Indian peacekeeper Brigadier General Jha

UN Secretary General honours Indian peacekeeper Brigadier General Jha

Jha had a keen interest in reading on military diplomacy, geopolitics, Indo- Pacific, modern & small wars, sub-conventional warfare & tribes & culture, it said, adding, he was a keen sports geek

Antonio Guterres, COP29, UN Climate Summit

Antonio Guterres has paid tributes to Brigadier General Amitabh Jha of India, who was serving with the UNDOF at Golan Heights. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has paid tributes to Brigadier General Amitabh Jha of India, who was serving with the UNDOF at Golan Heights, and said he will be remembered for his leadership and unwavering commitment to United Nations peacekeeping.

Brigadier Jha was serving as Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) from April 2023 and had recently served as acting Force Commander of UNDOF in complex circumstances, following the fall of the Assad Government in Syria.

He will be remembered for his leadership and unwavering commitment to United Nations peacekeeping, including in the United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) as a Military Observer from 2005 to 2006, a statement by the spokesman for Guterres said late on Tuesday.

 

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to Brigadier General Jha's family and to the Government of India for their loss, the statement added.

Earlier, the Indian Army while paying tributes to Brigadier Jha in a post on X said, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Brigadier Amitabh Jha due to medical reasons.

Also Read

Japan 4 day work week

South Korea becomes "super-aged" society, one in five now aged 65 or older

Antonio Guterres, COP29, UN Climate Summit

UN chief Guterres 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

It's a simple but brutal equation: The number of people going hungry or otherwise struggling around the world is rising, while the amount of money the world's wealthiest nations are contributing toward helping them is dropping.

Global hunger crisis rises rapidly as major countries cut back on aid

United Nations

Syria's new authorities 'very receptive' to Assad's war crimes probe: UN

South Sudan refugees (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudan halts participation in hunger-monitor system on eve of famine report

Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, it had added in the post along with Jha's photo.

According to the UNDOF website, Brigadier Jha joined the UNDOF Mission on April 14, 2023. He was an Infantry Officer & prior to his deployment to UNDOF, had commanded a Brigade in Glaciated Mountainous terrain of India, and a Specialised unit as Commanding Officer.

Jha had a keen interest in reading on military diplomacy, geopolitics, Indo- Pacific, modern & small wars, sub-conventional warfare & tribes & culture, it said, adding, he was a keen sports enthusiast, who played troop games and enjoyed backpacking in the mountains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Criminal in handcuffs

STF of Assam Police arrest 2 more members of Ansarullah Bangla Team

LCA Tejas

Tejas Mk-1A to AMCA: Can IAF fix squadron woes or are delays here to stay?

Amit Shah, Home Minister

CRPF doing commendable job in tackling Naxals, restoring peace in J-K: Shah

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh turmoil casts shadow on key connectivity projects in Tripura

India china

India-China military standoff ends in Ladakh after 2024 border deal

Topics : United Nations United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres UN peacekeeping Antonio Guterres

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon