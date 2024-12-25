Business Standard

Home / World News / UN chief Guterres 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

UN chief Guterres 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

Guterres renewed his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance

Antonio Guterres, COP29, UN Climate Summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed concern about the escalating food insecurity in Sudan, warning of famine conditions in several areas amid the conflict.

"The Secretary-General is alarmed by the rapidly worsening food security situation in Sudan, as access to food and nutrition for millions of people across the country continues to deteriorate according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)," spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said in a statement.

Saying that the "latest report by the IPC's Famine Review Committee indicates that famine conditions are present in at least five locations in Sudan," the statement indicated displacement camps in North Darfur and the western Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan as areas of risk.

 

Additionally, five other areas are deemed at risk of famine in the coming months, according to the IPC.

Stressing that "more than 24.6 million people in Sudan-over half the population-face high levels of acute food insecurity" with the conflict, the statement further noted that "ongoing fighting and restrictions on the movement of relief supplies and personnel continue to imperil aid operations."

Guterres renewed "his call for the parties to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained access so that humanitarian assistance and staff can reach people in need wherever they are.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Nations Antonio Guterres Sudan food security

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

