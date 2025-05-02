Friday, May 02, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UNSC chief shows readiness to discuss India-Pakistan tensions if requested

UNSC chief shows readiness to discuss India-Pakistan tensions if requested

Sekeris, who is the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN, said that the Council had recently issued a press statement condemning the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam

United Nations

Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris added that any act of terrorism is strongly condemned (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the UN Security Council will be seized of the matter and could discuss the situation if such a request is made, President of the Council for the month of May Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris said on Thursday.

"This is an issue which is now ongoing, evolving," Sekeris said at a press briefing.

Sekeris, who is the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN, said that the Council had recently issued a press statement condemning the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"We are listening, of course, we are monitoring closely the situation and will be seized on the matter, of course. This is certain that will happen," he said.

 

He added that any act of terrorism is strongly condemned.

Also Read

India Pakistan

Pak PM, President meet amid India tension, vow 'befitting' response

flights, planes

India shuts airspace; 6 weekly flights of Pakistan airlines to be impacted

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Pete Hegseth speaks to Rajnath Singh, backs India's right to defend itself

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat

Indian farmers complete wheat harvest near Pak border amid tensions

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'No one will be spared': Shah vows retribution for Pahalgam terror attack

"We express our deepest condolences to the Government of India and Nepal and the families of the victims. At the same time, I have to tell you that we are also seriously concerned with the growing bilateral tension in atmosphere which has been evolving between India and Pakistan.

"And we are also joining others who are calling for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation" does not spin out of control, he said, adding that bigger UN member states are already in contact with both sides.

He said that the situation "might probably" be discussed in the Council. "If the situation is not de-escalating, calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council is something which can come as a consequence, because it's actually the main business of Security Council." he said.

"Plus you have also Pakistan, which is one of the non-permanent members, elected together with Greece...So, as I said before, as a presidency, if such a request comes, we will process it. But we hope, really, that this situation will de-escalate, because it's two very big member states, and you know it's a lot of stakes, and let's hope that those efforts for de-escalation will be helpful. But we are prepared.   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

Support India's right to defend itself, says US Defence Secy Pete Hegseth

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh tribunal issues show-cause notice to Sheikh Hasina in contempt case

Nagesh Kapoor,Nagesh

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes charge as AOC-in-C of SW Air Command

FM Radio

Pakistani FM radio stations stop playing Indian songs amid rising tensions

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

26/11 Mumbai attack: Tahawwur Rana may spill beans on LeT, NIA tells court

Topics : Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations unsc United Nations Security Council UN Security Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon