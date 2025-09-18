Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact: 'Attack on one is attack on both'

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact: 'Attack on one is attack on both'

During Shehbaz Sharif's visit, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement which expanded defence cooperation, including training, exercises and intelligence sharing

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, pledging joint deterrence and military cooperation. India reacts.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signs defence pact with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace during state visit to Riyadh | Photo: Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement', committing to treat an attack on either country as an attack on both.
 
The agreement was signed during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. Both leaders held talks with their delegations and reviewed bilateral ties before signing the deal.
 

Defence, security part of Pakistan-Saudi pact

According to the joint statement, the agreement “reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world", and aims to strengthen joint deterrence against aggression.
 
 
The agreement also provides a framework for expanded defence cooperation, including training, exercises and intelligence sharing.
 

What it means for Pakistan

For Pakistan, the deal boosts its strategic partnership with one of its most important allies in the Gulf. For Saudi Arabia, it formalises ties with a nation that has one of the largest standing armies in the Muslim world.

Also Read

pakistan Flag

Pak, China push UN to designate BLA, its Majeed Brigade as terrorist entity

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lists 23 major drug transit nations, including India, Pak, and China

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Pakistan; no damage reported

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pak-Afghanistan ties worsen as Sharif warns Kabul over cross-border attacks

Hacking

Leak reveals China firm exporting mass-censorship kit to India's neighbours

 
The visit comes at a time of heightened regional tension. Earlier this month, an Israeli strike in Doha killed Hamas leaders, prompting condemnation across the Arab world and an emergency session of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where leaders raised concerns over the reliability of US security guarantees.
 
It also comes as Pakistan’s ties with India remain strained after repeated clashes along the border following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April.
 
When asked about the timing of the signing, a senior Saudi official told Reuters: “This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries.”
 

Pak-Saudi Arabia ties

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share close defence cooperation and nearly eight decades of diplomatic ties.
 
During his visit, Sharif conveyed greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and thanked the Crown Prince for what he described as a “warm welcome and generous hospitality”. The Crown Prince, in turn, extended his best wishes for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.
 
According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25, Pakistan’s external debt stands at roughly $87.4 billion. During the current fiscal year, which began on July 1, the country is required to repay more than $23 billion in external debt, of which $5 billion came from Saudi Arabia.
 
At the end of last year, Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit that matured on December 5, 2024, for another year, marking the third rollover since the deposit was first made in 2021. In addition, another $2 billion Saudi deposit, which was due by mid-June, but was also expected to be rolled over. 

India reacts to Saudi-Pakistan defence pact

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday acknowledged reports of the defence pact signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, stating that the arrangement had been under consideration for some time.
 
"We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability," the MEA statement read. "The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains."
 

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

India, european union, EU-India, india flag

EU launches new strategic agenda to deepen defence, trade ties with India

Indian Army, Armed Forces

Army, Navy, IAF education wings merged; 3 joint military stations approved

Merchandise exports, trade, exports

India, UAE to discuss trade, investment, bank matters on September 18-19

European Union flag

EU eyes deeper partnership with India despite concerns over Moscow ties

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan-India Saudi Arabia BS Web Reports Defence plan Defence news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon