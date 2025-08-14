US-Pakistan ties warm under Trump, marking shift from Biden years

The shift in bilateral relations between Washington and Islamabad from the Joe Biden administration to the current Donald Trump administration is evident from the content of the US State Department’s statements wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day.

On Thursday morning (India time), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of his country, congratulated the people of Pakistan as they celebrated their Independence Day on August 14.

Rubio said the US “deeply” appreciated Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. “We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which