Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US-Pakistan ties warm under Trump, marking shift from Biden years

US-Pakistan ties warm under Trump, marking shift from Biden years

US-Pakistan relations have improved under Donald Trump, with trade, counterterrorism cooperation and political engagement marking a clear departure from the Biden administration's stance

Pakistan forces
premium

On counterterrorism, American and Pakistani officials held talks in Islamabad on Tuesday. Washington has designated separatist militant group Balochistan Liberation Army as a “foreign terrorist organisation.” (Photo: Reuters/Representational)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The shift in bilateral relations between Washington and Islamabad from the Joe Biden administration to the current Donald Trump administration is evident from the content of the US State Department’s statements wishing Pakistan on its Independence Day.
 
On Thursday morning (India time), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of his country, congratulated the people of Pakistan as they celebrated their Independence Day on August 14.
 
Rubio said the US “deeply” appreciated Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. “We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which
Topics : Joe Biden Pakistan United States Trump
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon