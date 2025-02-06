Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US set to unveil Trump plan to end three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict

US set to unveil Trump plan to end three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict

The blueprint would be set out for allies by Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, the people said on condition of anonymity

Ukraine flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alberto Nardelli, Annmarie Hordern and Daryna Krasnolutska
  US allies expect President Donald Trump’s administration to present a long-awaited plan to end Russia’s war on Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week, according to people familiar with the matter.  
The blueprint would be set out for allies by Trump’s special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, the people said on condition of anonymity.  
Speaking to Newsmax on Wednesday evening, Kellogg said he’ll be having discussions with European leaders on his trip to Munich and report back to the president. He won’t be presenting the plan publicly, as that’s for Trump to do.   
 
Allies are expecting that details of the proposal will be shared at the Feb. 14-16 conference in the Bavarian city a week before Russia’s war hits the three-year mark. Kellogg and others have dropped hints in recent weeks of what Trump allies have referred to as “peace through strength.” 

Also Read

Panama Canal

Panama's prez denies making deal that US ships can transit canal for free

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State to skip G20 summit: 'South Africa doing bad things'

Artificial Intelligence, AI

US-based AI company Phenom acquires talent mobility platform EDGE

US India Trade

Govt trying to evaluate impact of US duties on certain countries: Report

illegal immigration, immigrants in US, Indian immigrants, Dunki

Families of US deportees recount horror stories of 'dunki' routes

Elements include potentially freezing the conflict and leaving territory occupied by Russian forces in limbo while providing Ukraine with security guarantees to ensure that Moscow can’t attack again.  
Later this month, Kellogg is expected to make his first trip to Kyiv and elsewhere in the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter. In Ukraine, he is expected to meet with Zelenskiy. 
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leader is planning to travel to several countries in the Gulf region after the Munich conference, the people said. 
Spokespeople at the office of the Ukrainian President declined to comment. General Kellogg will continue to engage allies to help fulfill President Trump’s promise to end the war, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said.
Ukrainian bonds, which have been gaining in most of the last three months on speculation of an eventual movement toward peace, added to those gains Wednesday. Dollar notes due in 2035 and 2036 were trading at the strongest levels since they were issued last year.   
Kellogg has signaled that the US would like to see elections held in Ukraine after a ceasefire, while Trump has indicated that access to critical minerals in return for US support could be part of a settlement. The retired general on Wednesday confirmed plans to attend the Munich gathering.  
The US president has also threatened Moscow with massive sanctions if it doesn’t engage in talks.
Contact With Washington 
Ukraine’s top priority as an ultimate security guarantee is NATO membership, a prospect that Kyiv has acknowledged is unlikely in the short term. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said this week that he’s open to elections after the war ends — and once martial law is lifted. 
The Ukrainian president’s top adviser, Andriy Yermak, spoke to US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz this week, while Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said that contacts between US and Russian agencies were intensifying. 
Both Putin and Zelenskiy signaled that their previous refusal to talk to each other has softened as Trump’s plan approaches. In an interview late Tuesday with television host Piers Morgan, Zelenskiy reiterated his readiness to talk to Putin to end the war, in the presence of Ukraine’s partners.  
The Ukrainian leader’s statement echoed remarks to Bloomberg News last month that he is ready to sit at the negotiating table with Russia alongside the US and EU. 

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath, US' Hegseth agree to work on 10-yr framework to boost defence ties

Hamas Pakistan

Hamas member attends 'anti-India' POK meet with Jaish, Lashkar terrorists

EAM S Jaishankar

US followed procedure in deportation: EAM S Jaishankar in Parliament

DRDO successfully completes flight tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials on 14 November 2024. (Image credit: PIB)

MoD signs Rs 10k cr deals to boost Army's PINAKA with new rockets, upgrades

Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal row: All you need to know

No water from Sutlej, Beas rivers flows to Pak except during monsoon: Govt

Topics : United States Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket TodayVirat Kohli Injury UpdateREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon