Why Israel is asking its people to 'explore' Lakshadweep and ditch Maldives

A day after the Maldives government announced a ban on Israeli passport holders visiting the island nation, Israel urged its citizens to explore the Lakshadweep Islands instead. On Monday, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, praised the controversial decision.

He noted that the ban would encourage Israelis to visit Lakshadweep’s beaches. “Thanks to the Maldives Government’s decision, Israelis can now explore the beautiful beaches of #Lakshadweep,” Shoshani wrote on X, (formerly Twitter).

Shoshani also shared a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraging people to experience the tranquillity of Lakshadweep.

“In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep’s tranquillity is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians,” PM Modi wrote in a post on January 4.

Earlier this year, a diplomatic row erupted between the Maldives and India after ministers from the Muizzu administration made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This controversy led to the social media campaign #BoycottMaldives, which impacted the Maldives’ tourism industry.

In response to the Maldives’ decision, the Israeli embassy in India shared stunning images of Indian beaches on X.

“Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with the utmost hospitality,” the embassy wrote. “Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats.”





What happened between Israel and Maldives?



The Maldives’ decision to ban Israeli passport holders was confirmed in a press release by the presidential office on Sunday. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu resolved to impose the ban after consulting with his cabinet. The island nation, known for its luxurious resorts and white sand beaches, plans to amend its laws and establish a cabinet subcommittee to enforce the ban.

“President Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports. The Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, announced the decision at a news conference held at the President’s Office this afternoon,” the statement from the Maldivian presidential office reads.