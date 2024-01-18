Explained: Why does President Muizzu want Indian troops out of Maldives?

The President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, has formally requested the Indian government to remove its troops from the island nation, setting a deadline of March 15, 2024. This move follows President Muizzu's return from China and critical comments made by the leader towards India amid growing diplomatic tensions.

Upon coming to power in December 2023, the President immediately called for the removal of Indian troops from the island, following through with the "India Out" campaign. Ties between the two nations were further strained after Maldivian politicians made derogatory comments on the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to the Lakshadweep islands. The comments also triggered a nationwide boycott of the Maldives, with Indian tourists, including celebrities, cancelling their trips to the archipelago and endorsing Lakshadweep and other domestic locations for tourism.

But why are Indian troops stationed in the Maldives, and what will be the impact of their removal from the island? Here is a closer look at India's ties with the nation and how it has changed with its new President.

Why are Indian troops present in the Maldives?

The bilateral relationship between India and Maldives involves defence cooperation, with Indian soldiers training Maldivian counterparts in combat, reconnaissance, and participating in rescue operations.





India's Neighbourhood First policy places strategic importance on the Maldives in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Maldives is an important maritime neighbour and even has a special place in its initiatives, including Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Indian troops primarily engage in search and evacuation operations, medical evacuations, and joint search and rescue missions. Former spokesperson Safaath Ahmed told The Print in an interaction that, from January 2019 to late 2023, Indian personnel saved 495 lives through medical evacuations and training, employing two helicopters gifted by India. Since then, 50 search and rescue missions have been conducted jointly by both nations.

How many troops are present in the Maldives?

Media reports suggest a modest presence of 70-88 Indian military personnel present in the Maldives. India has maintained troops in the country for over a decade.

Have Indian troops ever conducted any interventions in Maldives?

According to former spokesperson Safaath Ahmed, as reported by The Print, the only military intervention in the Maldives by India, occurred in 1988 during "Operation Cactus". The operation was aimed at thwarting a coup led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi against then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.





Backed by Sri Lanka's People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE), around 80 mercenaries entered the capital city, Male, on November 3 and captured key places, including airports, ports, television and radio stations. Many ministers were taken hostage, and President Gayoom was taken to a safe house.

The intervention came at the request of the then President, which led to the capture of the rebels.

What is the "India Out" campaign in the Maldives?

The "India Out" campaign gained momentum in 2020, fueled by concerns over India's military presence and perceived lack of transparency in dealings. According to a report in The Indian Express, the controversy emerged after India provided Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (ALF) in 2010 and 2015. The ALF was reportedly used for search & rescue operations, weather surveillance, and airlifting people between islands in cases of medical emergencies. Some misinterpreted this as an attempt to establish a military foothold.

Issues related to transparency under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih added to the discontent. Additionally, many felt that the country was developing an over-reliance on India for maritime security.

President Muizzu's stance on India

President Muizzu, a known pro-China leader, has been vocal about his "India Out" strategy, aiming for full independence. His recent visit to China signalled plans to reduce dependency on India, including reviewing over 100 bilateral agreements. Muizzu also told Bloomberg that he intends to look for a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship and to secure imports from other countries.

What are the next steps for India and Maldives?

A high-level core group, including Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, convened to negotiate the troop withdrawal on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the diplomatic strain during a town hall meeting in Nagpur on Monday. He said, "Politics is politics. I cannot guarantee that in every country, every day, everybody will support us or agree with us... What we are trying to do, and with a lot of success in the last 10 years, is to build a very strong connect."

"Politics may go up and down but the people of that nation generally have good feelings towards India and understand the importance of having good relations," he added.

