Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lakshadweep's 'one-stop' tourism guide website launched by Thrillophilia

Lakshadweep tourism: Rajasthan-based travel platform Thrillophilia has announced a dedicated online platform for Lakshadweep for all travel-related information

Lakshadweep desalination

The company will later announce tour packages, offbeat itineraries and other activities to promote Lakshadweep tourism.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lakshadweep tourism: Various tourism and related companies are placing their bets on the tourism potential of Lakshadweep following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal and the ongoing controversy with Maldives.

The latest to join the queue is Rajasthan-based travel platform Thrillophilia, which announced a dedicated online platform for Lakshadweep, TourismLakshadweep.com, to attract global travellers to India's smallest Union Territory (UT).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The website aims to act as a one-stop solution for customers' queries about Lakshadweep-related travel information. Though, at present, the website is available in the English language, Thrillophilia said that it plans to roll out the content in over 10 Indian regional languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada and more.

Moreover, the platform also plans to add accessibility in over 10 international languages for global outreach.

The company will later announce tour packages, offbeat itineraries and other activities in a bid to promote Lakshadweep as a happening tourist destination. The company said the users will be able to book these offerings directly through the website.

ALSO READ: Airport to new resorts, Lakshadweep tourism is in for an upgrade: Details

"Thrillophilia's commitment to providing an enriching travel experience aligns with its mission to unlock the hidden treasures of the world for every traveller. Lakshadweep is a destination that has remained relatively unexplored despite its immense potential for water sports and offbeat activities. Our newly-launched website is set to become an invaluable, transformational resource for those seeking to discover the untouched beauty of this island paradise," stated Abhishek Daga, Thrillophilia's co-founder.

Notably, earlier on Monday, Thrillophilia had announced a 100 per cent refund to the customers on their Maldives tour bookings over the brewing controversy triggered by the derogatory remarks made by three ministers of the island nation. The row had led to a country-wide boycott call against Maldives by Indians while vowing to promote domestic tourism hotspots.

"Diplomatic hiccups won't hinder our commitment to customer satisfaction! For the recent Maldives controversy, we prioritise our customers' views, offering a 100 per cent refund on their Maldives tour bookings," the travel major said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Highlights: Indians' boycott will hit us hard, says ex-Maldives minister

Maldives as tourist hub: Its history and what lies ahead for island nation

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of firm

Supriya Lifesciences targets Brazil, eyes Rs 200 crore sales in 2-3 years

HSBC ranked first for India offshore loans in 2023 helped by Reliance deals

Here's how the world's most valuable learning app Byju's became a trap

NCLAT rejects Jindal Power plea to allow bid for Tuticorin Coal Terminal


Lakshadweep's unique geography offers the scope of immense tourism potential, including cultural trips, island hopping, water sports activities, and relaxation-centric itineraries.

ALSO READ: Lakshadweep Trip: Top 8 places to visit in Lakshadweep for your vacation

Before Thrillophilia, companies including Tata Group's arm, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and Gujarat-based hospitality firm Praveg are among the companies which have announced various projects in Lakshadweep.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Lakshadweep India Maldives ties Maldives tourism sector Online travel companies BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024ByjuIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon