Lakshadweep's 'one-stop' tourism guide website launched by Thrillophilia

Lakshadweep tourism: Various tourism and related companies are placing their bets on the tourism potential of Lakshadweep following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal and the ongoing controversy with Maldives.

The latest to join the queue is Rajasthan-based travel platform Thrillophilia, which announced a dedicated online platform for Lakshadweep, TourismLakshadweep.com, to attract global travellers to India's smallest Union Territory (UT).

The website aims to act as a one-stop solution for customers' queries about Lakshadweep-related travel information. Though, at present, the website is available in the English language, Thrillophilia said that it plans to roll out the content in over 10 Indian regional languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada and more.

Moreover, the platform also plans to add accessibility in over 10 international languages for global outreach.





The company will later announce tour packages, offbeat itineraries and other activities in a bid to promote Lakshadweep as a happening tourist destination. The company said the users will be able to book these offerings directly through the website.

"Thrillophilia's commitment to providing an enriching travel experience aligns with its mission to unlock the hidden treasures of the world for every traveller. Lakshadweep is a destination that has remained relatively unexplored despite its immense potential for water sports and offbeat activities. Our newly-launched website is set to become an invaluable, transformational resource for those seeking to discover the untouched beauty of this island paradise," stated Abhishek Daga, Thrillophilia's co-founder.

Notably, earlier on Monday, Thrillophilia had announced a 100 per cent refund to the customers on their Maldives tour bookings over the brewing controversy triggered by the derogatory remarks made by three ministers of the island nation. The row had led to a country-wide boycott call against Maldives by Indians while vowing to promote domestic tourism hotspots.

"Diplomatic hiccups won't hinder our commitment to customer satisfaction! For the recent Maldives controversy, we prioritise our customers' views, offering a 100 per cent refund on their Maldives tour bookings," the travel major said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).





Lakshadweep's unique geography offers the scope of immense tourism potential, including cultural trips, island hopping, water sports activities, and relaxation-centric itineraries.

Before Thrillophilia, companies including Tata Group's arm, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and Gujarat-based hospitality firm Praveg are among the companies which have announced various projects in Lakshadweep.

(With agency inputs)