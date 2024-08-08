Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

World in most violent phase since second world war: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Gen Anil Chauhan noted that the world is passing through an era of big global disruptions, ranging from technological to environmental, peace, security and other issues

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan addresses an event for the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a number of unprecedented international conflicts, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday remarked that the world is in its most violent phase since the second world war.

Chauhan noted that the world is passing through an era of big global disruptions, ranging from technological to environmental, peace, security and other issues. He was speaking at a conference on military ammunition organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There are conflicts in Myanmar, Sudan, and Congo. The war may have settled down in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Armenia, but lasting peace is still elusive…,” he said, adding that the ongoing spate of violence across the globe has affected global supply chains, including defence supplies.

He further said that this development is also an opportunity for India.

“I am happy that FICCI has been focusing on it. They have also boosted 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (participation and progress of all)," Chauhan added.

More From This Section

Bangladesh: What Muhammad Yunus said about Sheikh Hasina's stay in India

Indian visa centres in Bangladesh shut down indefinitely amid turmoil

Amid tight security, Indo-Bangla trade resumes from Petrapole land port

BSF foils infiltration attempt by large Bangladeshi group in West Bengal

India always cares for, looks after interests of Global South: Piyush Goyal

128 variants of ammunition 100% indigenous

At the event, several experts emphasised India's need to reduce dependency on foreign powers for its ammunition needs. Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance, Indian Army, said that the country has set a target to become the ammunition basket for the world by the year 2030. “India currently has 175 different variants of ammunition of which 154 are indigenous and 128 are 100 per cent indigenous,” he said.
Chauhan also suggested two approaches to emerge self-reliant in ammunition: Creating capacities rather than stockpiling and intelligent inventory management rather than stockpiling.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, noted that self-reliance in ammunition is critical to India’s national defence strategy. “There can’t be a developed India without a strong India,” he emphasised.

The Centre has set a goal for India’s annual defence production to reach Rs 3 trillion by the financial year 2028-29. In FY24, it was recorded at Rs 126,887 crore.

Also Read

Over 20 NATO allies likely to hit defence spending target amid Ukraine war

Soon India will become provider of services to other nations: CDS Chauhan

In a first, India posts defence attaches to African states, Philippines

India upgrading strategic military infra in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Govt open to change in Agniveer scheme if needed, says Rajnath Singh

Topics : Defence plan BS Web Reports defence sector Indian Army FICCI defence manufacturing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon