Govt open to change in Agniveer scheme if needed, says Rajnath Singh

As announced, the 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' scheme is a process for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that his government is "open to change" in the Agniveer recruitment scheme if necessary.
Speaking at the Times Now Summit, the Union Minister also said that the government has ensured that the future of the Agniveers is secure.
Asserting that youthfulness is necessary in the defence forces, Singh also defended the scheme, and said, "Sena mein youthfulness honi chahiye. The youth, I feel, are more enthusiastic. They are more tech-savvy. We have taken proper care that their future is also secure. We will also make changes if there is a need."
The recruits named Agniveers serve for a tenure of four years that includes training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment. After retirement from the service, they will have the opportunity to apply to continue in the armed forces.
As announced, the 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' scheme is a process for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.
Further, in a massive push to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the union minister said that the central government eyes wants to make India an exporter country for engines.
"I have asked DRDO to explore what kind of engines can be made in India and what countries are ready to transfer the technology, as we want to make engines in India now. We want to make India an exporter country for engines. Engines will be built in India and by the Indians," he added.
On the opposition's claim that China has occupied India's land, Singh said that the borders of the country are completely safe.
"We should have complete faith in our army. I want to assure countrymen that our country and its borders are completely safe," the Defence Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence plan Indian Air Force

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

