Statsguru: Infrastructure financing banks on NBFCs amid lending shift

Statsguru: Infrastructure financing banks on NBFCs amid lending shift

The share of outstanding bank credit in infrastructure financing has come down to 33.61 per cent - the least since FY18

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s meeting with Karnataka leaders highlights Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure and the growing financing crunch as banks pull back from long-term infrastructure lending.

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Recently, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Karnataka’s top leadership to discuss poor infrastructure in Bengaluru. Infrastructure upgradation, in general, is the need of the hour, requiring a huge corpus of funds. However, bottlenecks in infrastructure financing remain as banks reduce their exposure towards such long-gestation lending due to asset-liability mismatch, and specialised infrastructure-financing NBFCs come forward, with an increased lending rate, driving up the cost of 
infrastructure financing. 
The share of outstanding bank credit in infrastructure financing has come down to 33.61 per cent — the least since FY18. 
  Over half of the outstanding bank finance for
