Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 06:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / After GST rationalisation, innovation will boost life insurance: CEOs

After GST rationalisation, innovation will boost life insurance: CEOs

Insurance leaders view the GST waiver as an inflexion point, detailing plans to boost customer value and make products the engine for growth

(From left) Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Kotak Life Insurance; Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Life Insurance; Ratnakar Patnaik, MD, LIC | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar
premium

(From left) Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Kotak Life Insurance; Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Life Insurance; Ratnakar Patnaik, MD, LIC | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar

BS Reporter
14 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The reduction in Goods & Services Tax (GST) on individual life and health insurance premiums has been called a “landmark step” for making insurance affordable and inclusive. In a panel discussion at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, Anup Bagchi, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Kotak Life Insurance; Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO of Bajaj Life Insurance, and Ratnakar Patnaik, MD of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), discussed what else the industry needs to spread its reach. Edited excerpts:
 
Will GST rationalisation lead to better
Topics : Business Standard BFSI Summit GST Revamp Life Insurance Insurance Sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon