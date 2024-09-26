Average health insurance claims size rises 11.35% YoY in FY24: ACKO Report

The average health insurance claim size in India for FY24 has risen by 11.35 per cent, reaching Rs 70,558, up from Rs 62,548 in FY23, driven by a surge in healthcare expenses, said the ACKO India Health Report 2024.

According to the report, men on average claimed Rs 77,543, while women claimed Rs 69,553 (excluding maternity claims).

The report highlighted that medical inflation in India is currently at 14 per cent. The costs of common medical procedures have escalated, with angioplasty (PTCA) costs soaring from Rs 1-1.5 lakh in 2018 to Rs 2-3 lakh in 2024, and projections suggest that the cost could reach Rs 6-7 lakh by 2030.