BFSI Summit: Home loans remain top financing choice for urban Indians

As per a Knight Frank-Business Standard report, 52 per cent of surveyed urban Indian homebuyers prefer apartments

Banking on Bricks BS-Knight Frank housing report launch

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Nov 07 2024

Home loans have emerged as the most preferred mode of financing for house purchases across all income groups, as per the Knight Frank-Business Standard report.
 
A survey of 1,629 urban Indian homebuyers revealed that 79 per cent of respondents opted for housing loans.
 
Considering homebuyers’ expectations from banks and financial institutions during the home-buying process, competitive interest rates, flexible loan tenures, and quick loan approval processes were found to be top priorities.
 
Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “Our latest survey highlights this continued preference for homeownership, with 80 per cent of respondents aspiring to own homes and a growing trend toward premium properties, particularly in urban areas."
 
 
Baijal further anticipates “a resilient real estate landscape that aligns with India’s broader development goals as the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector facilitates this growth—offering home loans, investment avenues, and risk management tools—combined with emerging technologies and infrastructure advancements."
 
The report also found that location stood out as a priority in property purchases, being the determining factor for 50 per cent of respondents. Other crucial factors included property size and layout, affordability, builder's reputation, proximity to the workplace, amenities, financing options, and future resale value.

Additionally, the report highlighted generational differences in reasons for purchasing a home. "Millennials (39 per cent) and Gen Z (36 per cent) are leading the trend of upgrading and purchasing for end-use, while Baby Boomers display a stronger interest in investments (29 per cent) and retirement plans (15 per cent)."
 
Overall, 80 per cent of respondents expressed a preference for owning a home, while only 19 per cent opted for renting, with 1 per cent remaining uncertain.
 
Furthermore, 52 per cent of respondents prefer apartments, followed by studio apartments at 19 per cent, and independent houses or villas at 17 per cent. "Notably, gated communities and plots of land are less popular, chosen by only 7 per cent and 5 per cent of respondents, respectively."

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

