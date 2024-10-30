Business Standard
Industry backs senior citizen coverage under PMJAY, flags key concerns

The scheme provides a cashless and paperless benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum per family on a floater basis in empanelled hospitals across India

Sanket Koul Delhi
Oct 30 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

While welcoming the Centre’s move to expand coverage under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to all citizens aged 70 and above, industry insiders have pointed out that the scheme's sustainability hinges on ensuring adequate reimbursement rates and timely payments to hospitals.
 
Calling the expansion a timely step towards ensuring care for the elderly population, Probal Ghosal, chairman, director and co-founder, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, said that the inclusion of senior citizens means many will now be able to seek treatments they may have delayed or avoided due to financial constraints.
 
The scheme provides a cashless and paperless benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum per family on a floater basis in empanelled hospitals across India. The expansion is expected to cover around 60 million senior citizens from 45 million families.
 
 
Experts believe that expanding the beneficiary base by a significant margin could present both opportunities and challenges, particularly regarding the scheme's viability for smaller and medium-sized hospitals.
 
“Such institutes often operate on tight margins, and the added pressure of accommodating a larger patient base could potentially strain their resources,” an industry insider said.
 
Several private hospital associations have, in the past, complained of lower rates and delays in reimbursements for procedures performed under the scheme.

Recently, the Private Hospital and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Punjab, and the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced the suspension of all treatment under the scheme in the state’s empanelled private hospitals over unresolved payments worth Rs 600 crore pending for six months.
 
Similarly, the Haryana state chapter of IMA resolved an issue involving approximately Rs 133 crore in pending payments with the state government in July this year.
 
According to National Health Authority (NHA) data, more than 30,000 hospitals and health centres are currently empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, of which 13,582 are private.
 
Commenting on these challenges, Dr Harsh Mahajan, chair of FICCI (Health Services) and managing director, Mahajan Imaging and Labs, said that urgent steps are needed to address existing issues like low reimbursement rates and delayed payments to hospitals.
 
“To support smaller hospitals, the government could consider special provisions, like low-interest loans or land allocations, to expand infrastructure quickly. Revising reimbursement rates based on scientific costing will also make it feasible for these hospitals to operate sustainably,” he added.
 
Ghosal added that a balanced approach, combining thoughtful policy adjustments and open communication with healthcare providers, can ensure the scheme’s sustainability while delivering quality care to an even larger patient base.
 
“Regular interaction with stakeholders is crucial; through these dialogues, feedback can be used constructively to streamline processes and eliminate operational challenges,” he said.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

