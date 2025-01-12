First phase of Bima Sugam project likely to be rolled out mid-2025

The first phase of Bima Sugam — an ambitious project of the insurance regulator to create an Amazon-like one-stop digital

platform for buying, selling, and servicing insurance policies — is expected to be rolled out in the mid of this year instead of April announced earlier, a source privy to the development said.

In June of 2024, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Debasish Panda had said that the first phase of the project will be launched in April 2025.

The idea, initially proposed by the insurance regulator in 2022, has missed several projected launch dates, including