GIFT City's insurance premium ecosystem hit $1.2 billion in 2025

IIOs are specialised insurance or reinsurance branches registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to operate within the GIFT City in Gujarat, offering services in foreign currencies and accessing global markets.

Financial year 2025-26 (FY26) saw several global insurers and reinsurers enter GIFT City. These included Allianz, Generali, Starr International Insurance, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), Qatar Re, Singapore Re, Doha Re, and Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s of London), along with domestic players such as HDFC Life Re, Max Life, and Niva Bupa. Their presence has strengthened underwriting capacity and deepened the overall market.

These new entrants add to an already established ecosystem comprising players such as GIC Re, ICICI Prudential, Tata AIA, Marsh, Gallagher, and JB Boda, creating a balanced mix of global risk carriers, domestic insurers, and intermediaries.

“GIFT City’s insurance and reinsurance ecosystem has witnessed rapid expansion, with premium volumes growing from $102 million in 2020 to over $1.2 billion by 2025, marking an over 11-fold increase in the past five years and signalling a strong scale-up of India-linked risk underwriting within the IFSC,” said a statement.

The growth has been driven largely by non-life insurance and reinsurance segments, particularly in areas such as trade credit, marine, and aviation insurance, which are closely linked to cross-border trade, infrastructure financing, and leasing activity. Insurance is increasingly integrated into financial transactions, supporting risk mitigation and enabling global capital flows.

Ankur Mehta, managing director, Guy Carpenter India (A MARSH Business), said: “The strong growth in premium volumes reflects increasing participation by global and domestic insurers, and the growing confidence in GIFT City as a platform for India-linked risk underwriting. The expansion of underwriting capacity, supported by the entry of leading global players, is strengthening the ecosystem and enabling more risk to be managed from within India.”

Atul Boda, group chairman, J.B. Boda Group India & Global, said: “The GIFT City platform for international reinsurers will be a gateway for them not only to the Indian market but also to the neighbouring regional/worldwide market to grow business. The regulatory provision and clarity will continue to encourage reinsurers from different territories to open office in GIFT City in future.”