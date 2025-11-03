GST cut, festive boost drive surge in health and motor insurance sales

The abolition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on insurance products, along with festive demand, has boosted sales of health and motor insurance policies in recent months, insurers said.

While general insurers expect the impact of the withdrawal of input tax credit (ITC) to be minimal and are exploring options to mitigate it, health insurers are passing on the impact to distributors.

How have insurers performed after the GST exemption?

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, a private-sector insurer with a strong motor and health portfolio, recorded sales growth in both segments. Star Health and Allied Insurance, the largest standalone health insurer,