Insurance firms asked to contribute capital to Bima Sugam by month's end

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has directed insurance companies, which will be shareholders in Bima Sugam - its ambitious project to create an Amazon-like digital platform for buying, selling, and servicing insurance policies — to inject an initial capital of Rs 300 crore by the end of this month, according to multiple sources familiar with the development.

This was communicated to the insurers at 'Bima Manthan', a two-day event hosted by the insurance regulator, where industry issues were discussed.

"During the Bima Manthan this time, the insurance companies have been asked to submit the initial capital