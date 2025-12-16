Insurance industry flags concerns over proposed Insurance Amendment Bill

The insurance industry is grappling with several provisions in the proposed Insurance Amendment Bill, which grants additional powers to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), while ambiguity persists around key aspects such as limits on commissions paid to intermediaries, the definition of insurance business, and restrictions on common directors, according to industry experts.

Under the proposed Bill, the revised definition of insurance business seeks to allow insurers to enter into non-insurance contracts as well. This has raised questions on whether the provision extends to non-insurance value-added services or is limited only to ancillary services. Industry experts also