Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

IRDAI Chairman bats for more players in segment to cater India's population

As an effort to set up a conducive environment for new participants and to boost innovation in the segment, the regulatory body is said to have taken several steps

Former financial services secretary Debasish Panda has been appointed Irdai chairman. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) Chairperson stated the need for additional players in the insurance segment to provide services to the entire nation. A mere 70-odd insurance players will not suffice to service nearly 1.4 billion people.

Speaking at the GFF event on Wednesday, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda said, "We are home to one-fifth of the world's population. We have an unlimited market to cater to and exponential opportunities to grab. We are sure that the pie will expand and it is waiting for the entire financial industry to take on the share."

"We need more players, we need more insurance companies, more new entities, we need more products, we need more distribution partners and, most importantly, we need more technology and more integration," he added.

As an effort to set up a conducive environment for new participants and to boost innovation in the segment, the regulatory body is said to have taken several steps, including the launch of products before receiving regulator's approval.

"Today an insurance company can launch almost all types of insurance products without waiting for regulatory approval, can tie up with multiple distribution partners for taking business and operational decisions independently, with various redundant prior approvals that have been dispensed with," he added.

Further, recognising the importance of technology in the industry and its role in aiding expansion beyond the metro cities, he emphasised the collaborative effort from all the participants—insurance company, the regulator, insurtechs and fintechs.

Also Read

Irdai to create state insurance plan mirroring SLBCs: Debasish Panda

Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

A year of reforms for insurance sector under Irdai's Debasish Panda

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

Govt unlikely to infuse capital in PSU general insurers in FY24: Official

Insurer Star Health announces alliance with Standard Chartered Bank

General insurers' premium grew by18.3% in July to Rs 23,259 crore

Avg health insurance claims in India Rs 42,000; 15% cross Rs 1 lakh: Report

Regulator IRDAI approves transfer of HDFC Life shares to HDFC Bank


In addition, the regulator has recommended amendments to the Insurance Act to create a more robust, facilitative, and supportive insurance landscape.

Also, the General and Health insurers are completely on board with the NHCX sandbox, which is in the process of being fully integrated.

The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) sandbox is a testing ground for contributors and developers from the open community to test and contribute to the ecosystem.


Topics : IRDAI Irdai chairman Insurance

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon