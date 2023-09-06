IRDAI Chairman bats for more players in segment to cater India's population

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) Chairperson stated the need for additional players in the insurance segment to provide services to the entire nation. A mere 70-odd insurance players will not suffice to service nearly 1.4 billion people.

Speaking at the GFF event on Wednesday, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda said, "We are home to one-fifth of the world's population. We have an unlimited market to cater to and exponential opportunities to grab. We are sure that the pie will expand and it is waiting for the entire financial industry to take on the share."

"We need more players, we need more insurance companies, more new entities, we need more products, we need more distribution partners and, most importantly, we need more technology and more integration," he added.

As an effort to set up a conducive environment for new participants and to boost innovation in the segment, the regulatory body is said to have taken several steps, including the launch of products before receiving regulator's approval.

"Today an insurance company can launch almost all types of insurance products without waiting for regulatory approval, can tie up with multiple distribution partners for taking business and operational decisions independently, with various redundant prior approvals that have been dispensed with," he added.

Further, recognising the importance of technology in the industry and its role in aiding expansion beyond the metro cities, he emphasised the collaborative effort from all the participants—insurance company, the regulator, insurtechs and fintechs.

Also Read Irdai to create state insurance plan mirroring SLBCs: Debasish Panda Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry A year of reforms for insurance sector under Irdai's Debasish Panda IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market Govt unlikely to infuse capital in PSU general insurers in FY24: Official Insurer Star Health announces alliance with Standard Chartered Bank General insurers' premium grew by18.3% in July to Rs 23,259 crore Avg health insurance claims in India Rs 42,000; 15% cross Rs 1 lakh: Report Regulator IRDAI approves transfer of HDFC Life shares to HDFC Bank

In addition, the regulator has recommended amendments to the Insurance Act to create a more robust, facilitative, and supportive insurance landscape.

Also, the General and Health insurers are completely on board with the NHCX sandbox, which is in the process of being fully integrated.

The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) sandbox is a testing ground for contributors and developers from the open community to test and contribute to the ecosystem.