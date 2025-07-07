Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Non-life insurers' premiums rise 9% to ₹79,306 crore in Q1 FY26

General and standalone health insurers drive 8.85 per cent YoY premium growth in Q1FY26, but IRDAI's revised norms impact comparability with last year's figures

In June alone, the non-life insurance industry’s overall premium grew 5.16 per cent YoY to Rs 23,422.45 crore.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Non-life insurance companies reported an 8.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in premiums to Rs 79,306 crore in the April–June period of FY26 (Q1FY26), aided by solid growth in premiums collected by multi-line general insurers and standalone health insurers, data released by the General Insurance Council showed.
 
Multi-line general insurance companies reported an 8.9 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 69,756.8 crore during the period, while standalone health insurance companies posted a 10 per cent YoY increase in premiums to Rs 9,151 crore.
 
