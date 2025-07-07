Non-life insurers' premiums rise 9% to ₹79,306 crore in Q1 FY26

Non-life insurance companies reported an 8.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in premiums to Rs 79,306 crore in the April–June period of FY26 (Q1FY26), aided by solid growth in premiums collected by multi-line general insurers and standalone health insurers, data released by the General Insurance Council showed.

Multi-line general insurance companies reported an 8.9 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 69,756.8 crore during the period, while standalone health insurance companies posted a 10 per cent YoY increase in premiums to Rs 9,151 crore.

In June alone, the non-life insurance industry’s overall premium grew 5.16 per cent YoY to