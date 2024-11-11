Simplify T&Cs in insurance policies to cut complaints: Irdai panel member

Business Standard
Irdai's Insurance Ombudsman Advisory Committee member Pushpa Girimaji also stressed on the need to reduce the number of 'non-entertainable complaints' by the insurance ombudsman

Insurance companies need to draft the terms and conditions of the policy in a language that is simple and easy-to-understand, which will help in reducing the grievances of customers, an Irdai advisory committee member said on Monday.

Irdai's Insurance Ombudsman Advisory Committee member Pushpa Girimaji also stressed on the need to reduce the number of 'non-entertainable complaints' by the insurance ombudsman.

Insurance Ombudsman is a quasi-judicial grievance redressal machinery to resolve complaints of insured persons against life and non-life insurance companies.

At an event to mark the foundation day of the insurance ombudsman, Girimaji also stressed on the need for insurers to be fair in deciding insurance claims of customers.

 

"There is a need to bring down the number of complaints in the insurance sector. The terms and conditions specified in insurance policies should be drafted in a way that it is simple and easily understood," Girimaji said.

