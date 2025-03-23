Terrorism insurance premium likely to drop up to 15% from April 1

Indian companies taking cover against terrorism risk are likely to see up to 15 per cent drop in premiums from April 1, 2025, as the state-owned reinsurer – General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) – reduces rates for the terrorism risk insurance pool.

After the withdrawal of reinsurance capacity for terrorism risk by international reinsurers following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in the US, the Indian market formed a terrorism risk insurance pool on April 1, 2002, with all the non-life insurance companies in the country, administered by GIC Re. The pool provides support to insurance of terrorism