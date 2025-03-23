Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Terrorism insurance premium likely to drop up to 15% from April 1

Terrorism insurance premium likely to drop up to 15% from April 1

The maximum limit of indemnity for insurance of sabotage and terrorism risk is decided by the pool underwriting committee, where the initial capacity was Rs 200 crore per location

The premium rates for the terrorism pool are fixed on the basis of claims experience, and India has not faced a major terrorism loss since the Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008, experts said. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Indian companies taking cover against terrorism risk are likely to see up to 15 per cent drop in premiums from April 1, 2025, as the state-owned reinsurer – General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) – reduces rates for the terrorism risk insurance pool.
 
After the withdrawal of reinsurance capacity for terrorism risk by international reinsurers following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in the US, the Indian market formed a terrorism risk insurance pool on April 1, 2002, with all the non-life insurance companies in the country, administered by GIC Re. The pool provides support to insurance of terrorism
