10 years on, time to reassess PM Fasal Bima Yojana: AIC of India's Mundayur

With the Narendra Modi government’s flagship crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), nearing a decade since launch, Lavanya R Mundayur, chairman and managing director of the Agriculture Insurance Company (AIC) of India, spoke with Harsh Kumar and Sanjeeb Mukherjee in New Delhi a few days ago. She shared her views on the scheme’s performance, the lessons learnt, and where course correction is needed. She also discussed AIC’s road map and its plans for business expansion. Edited excerpts:

PMFBY is a major part of your business. Where do you see it heading now?

PMFBY continues to make